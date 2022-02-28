Africa: Speedchecker Ranks Airtel Fastest Network in Nigeria, 16th in Africa

28 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

Crowdsourcing firm, SpeedChecker, an international network rating platform has rated Airtel Nigeria as the fastest network provider in Nigeria and 16th in Africa.

In its 2021 report for Africa's Mobile Network Champions, SpeedChecker said Airtel Nigeria recorded an average country mobile download speed of 11.55Mbit/s.

The report, which was released over the weekend ranked countries and mobilenetwork operators in two different categories - fastest mobile network champion and best mobile coverage champion.

According to the report, internet speed in Nigeria ranked 16th out of the 46 countries that were examined by SpeedChecker.

SpeedChecker helps mobile operators get a better understanding of their network from the end-user perspective by collecting billions of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) directly from mobile devices, analysing Radio Access Network (RAN) data from Operatinal Support System (OSS) counters, giving comprehensive reports that show why the quality of network is good or bad, and the tangible steps to improve it.

The report highlights the data point samples collected from 3,436,863 mobile devices, collected between January 2021 and January 2022 from end user devices running Android and iOS systems in different countries across Africa, thus providing a true picture of how the mobile networks are performing on the continent according to download speeds.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X