South Africa/Kenya: Bantwana Through to Next Round After FIFA Suspends Kenya

Bantwana had reported for camp on Thursday, 24 February but will now have a bye following FIFA's decision to ban both Kenya and Zimbabwe, citing interference from the two countries' respective governments.

Bantwana will however continue with their camp as coach Simphiwe Dludlu said they were looking to build a team that will actively participate in the next round of qualifiers and ultimately qualify for the FIFA World Cup scheduled for October 2022 in India.

"We have received notification of the suspension of Kenya but we will remain active and in camp as we look forward to buidling a formidable side that must qualify for the World Cup," said Dludlu.