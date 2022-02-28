Uganda Sends Another Batch of Troops to Somalia

The UPDF has sent yet another batch of peacekeepers to Somalia to replace an equal number of fighters who have been recalled from the battlefield after serving for one year.

The group under Uganda Battle Group 35 was flagged off by the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi at a function held at the Peace Support Operations Training Centre (PSO-TC) in Singo, Nakaseke District after successfully completing the pre-mission training.

Gen Mbadi told the troops that AMISOM is a framework to stop extremists from taking over the affairs of the Somali government, noting that if they did, Somalia would then become a safe haven for the terrorists.

"This army is built on a bedrock of ideological orientation to produce cadres who will remain cautious while doing their work," he said.

Gen Mbadi told the soldiers that the mission calls for professionalism and discipline at all levels while diligently executing your duties.

He observed that leadership is envisioned by practicing patriotism and Pan-Africanism as opposed to personal aggrandizement, values that must be upheld for one to become an efficient soldier.

He encouraged Battle Group 35 to practice what they have learnt and urged them to become good will ambassadors of Uganda while in Somalia.

The CDF however cautioned soldiers against reckless behavior that would expose them to diseases like COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS which still existed in communities.

The group also implored to invest their hard-earned money from the mission area into income generating activities like poultry and fish farming that will improve their quality of life.

"Careless soldiers who spend extravagantly should be advised by their commanders to save and invest in income generating activities," he said.

Gen Mbadi also informed the group that new modern houses will be constructed for soldiers starting in the next financial year 2022/23.

The Commandant of the training school in Singo Gen Max Gumisiriza called for discipline and hard work while in the mission area.