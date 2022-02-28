Kenya: Team Muraya Wins Johnnie Walker Series Title in Karen

Nairobi — The team of David Mambo, Andrew Ndolo, Sam Muraya and Tom Simba carded a round of 107 points to emerge the overall winners of the ninth leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series played at Karen Country Club.

Coming in second was the team comprising Muthioni Muturi, Doreen Murithi, Jacintah Wambugu and Grace Gichuki who scored a combined 105 points.

Claiming the third position was the team of John Muiruri, Stanley Nduati, James Kimondo and Steve Waruhiu who returned a score of 104 points.

Meanwhile, Trevor Kimani was the champion in the Men's category having carded a round of 46 points, four more than his nearest competitor Chris Rwendo who scored 42 points.

At the same time, Rebecca Juma scored 35 points to emerge the winner in the Ladies' Category, beating Doreen Mureithi by a single point.

In the Nines, Kyalo Nzioki and Emmanuel Agengo were the stars in the first and second nine, having scored 21 and 22 points respectively.

At the same time, Eric Kiruja and Doreen Mureithi claimed the accolades for the Longest Drive challenge, while Louis Otieno took home the accolades for the Nearest to the Pin challenge.

While commenting on his team's success, Tom Simba was full of praise for his teammates as he expressed his delight in qualifying to play in the competition's semi-finals.

"We all had a good game today and this result is a reflection of that. We are delighted to have qualified for the Eagles' Round and remain hopeful that we will have a good result there as well and qualify for the Grand Finale. Our aim is to go all the way to Gleneagles and we are very excited about this challenge."

On her part, KBL Head of Media Futures Waithera Kabiru said:

"The Karen leg featured some exciting rounds of golf and we are proud of our continued support for this tournament that has been a highlight on our golfing calendar over the years. KBL has been associated with golf for many years," Kabiru said.

'It is a sport that reflects our brand values as it demands dedication, integrity, and perseverance from you, the players, as well as those who support you on your journey of excellence. And for all these reasons, it was an easy decision for us to partner with this prestigious tournament."

She added: "The 'Road to Gleneagles' series is a perfect platform for us to demonstrate our firm commitment to nurturing the next generation of golfing talent as well as supporting the development of the sport in Kenya."

"We look forward to supporting this competition next year and beyond, as we believe that such events help promote golfing in Kenya as well as provide an opportunity for our consumers to interact with us and other key stakeholders in the industry."

The event attracted a field of 160 players who battled it out for the next round's qualifying positions.

The top three teams now join the list of teams to play in the next round of the Series - Eagles Round, as they aim to make the cut to play in the Series' Grand Finale where a fully paid-up trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland will be up for grabs.

Following the Karen event, attention now shifts to Thika Sports club for the tenth event of the Series calendar to be played on 12th March.