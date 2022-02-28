Tanzania to Repatriate 300 Tanzanians From Ukraine

The government said Sunday it was working on a plan to safely evacuate about 300 Tanzanians stuck in Ukraine as the security deteriorates following the Russian invasion.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East Africa Corporation Spokesperson Mr. Emanuel Buhohela said in a statement the plan is to facilitate the nationals getting to Poland and Romania, the two neighbouring countries sought to be safe.

"This move will provide an opportunity for our citizens to return home safely," Buhohela said in a statement.

In his statement to the press, Buhohela assured that so far no Tanzanian has been harmed by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.