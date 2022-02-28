Egypt: Natural Gas-Fuelled Buses to Preserve Environment

27 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The project to convert 2,262 Public Transport Authority buses to run on natural gas instead of diesel fuel is meant to preserve the environment and reduce air pollution, affirmed Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy.

The minister's remarks came while following up the implementation of the cooperation protocol signed between the Ministries of Local Development, Petroleum and Mineral Resources along with the Public Transport Authority in Cairo and Alexandria to convert 2,262 buses to run on natural gas at a total cost of EGP 1.2 billion as of the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022.

This agreement came within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to modify and replace vehicles to run on natural gas in order to achieve the optimum economic benefit from natural gas and to maximize its added value, added the minister.

