Kenya: Magara Denies Claims of Leaving UDA

27 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Treasurer Omingo Magara has dismissed claims that he has decamped from the Deputy President William Ruto-led party calling on supporters to treat the reports with the 'contempt it deserves.

Magara said in a statement Saturday that he is in UDA 'to stay' pointing out that he will personally issue communications in case of any new developments.

"I've seen with dismay messages and propaganda circulating all over social media with unsubstantiated messages attributed to me. Kindly ignore all rumours, I am a man of principle and will communicate through my handles," he tweeted.

The UDA official stated that he is currently in consultation with the Jubilee breakaway party on his future role in Kisii county.

"Let's remain focused and not be swayed by fictitious entities who interpret my silence to their selfish ends," he added.

On Sunday, a day after the formation of the OKA Azimio Alliance, social media was awash with reports of the former South Mgirango MP leaving UDA party for Azimio.

Magara has expressed interest in the Kisii gubernatorial seat during the August 9 polls at the expiry of the two-year term of the incumbent James Ongwae.

As the race for the 2022 elections gains momentum, social media has continued being used by supporters as a campaign tool to woe voters and discredit opponents.

