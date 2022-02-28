Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Wins Stage 8 of Tour Du Rwanda

Rwandan rider Moise Mugisha made history at this year's Tour du Rwanda by winnning stage 8, the first time a Rwandan has won a stage since 2018.

The South Africa based rider clocked 2 hours 8 minutes and 16 seconds for the 75km diatance.

President Kagame flagged off the final stage of the 14th edition of Tour du Rwanda, the biggest UCI_cycling race in Africa.

Meanwhile, Eritrea's Natnael Testefazion won the overall competition for the second time since 2020.

The 14th Tour du Rwanda attracted UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.