Rwanda: Moise Mugisha Wins Stage 8 of Tour Du Rwanda

27 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwandan rider Moise Mugisha made history at this year's Tour du Rwanda by winnning stage 8, the first time a Rwandan has won a stage since 2018.

The South Africa based rider clocked 2 hours 8 minutes and 16 seconds for the 75km diatance.

President Kagame flagged off the final stage of the 14th edition of Tour du Rwanda, the biggest UCI_cycling race in Africa.

Meanwhile, Eritrea's Natnael Testefazion won the overall competition for the second time since 2020.

The 14th Tour du Rwanda attracted UCI World Tour teams, professional continental teams, continental teams as well as national teams.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X