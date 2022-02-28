Sudan Doctors - '83 Dead Since October 25 Coup Crackdown'

Khartoum / Omdurman — The death toll from the Sudanese coup authorities' suppression of pro-democracy public protests against the October 25 coup, has risen to 83. A man who was hit by live ammunition the pelvis in the February 14 Marches of Millions in Omdurman, succumbed to his wounds on Saturday.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors announced that Muhtadi Haidar (26), died on Saturday morning. He was hit by live ammunition the pelvis in the February 14 Marches of Millions in Omdurman, and was since in intensive care.

The statement added: "The coup authority continues to kill our peaceful and defenceless people with various types of weapons, and continues its violations against humanity with excessive violence and bloody repression in our land."

The statement added, "This brings the number of our documented martyrs to 83, and they remain flags among us, alive in our memory."

Elderly Sudanese, men and women, fathers and mothers, and relatives of slain protesters went out today, Saturday, in Khartoum and the states, in a procession under the slogan "We are all with you", to demand the overthrow of the military coup and to support the youth-led movement to build a civil and democratic state.

Thousands of parents gathered at several points in Khartoum and walked to the main assembly site on El Sitteen Street in Khartoum, carrying Sudanese flags, and banners and paper with phrases calling for the overthrow of the military coup and the return of the civilian democratic path.

They also chanted slogans calling for the overthrow of the regime, and some of them carried pictures of the martyrs and detainees, after which a main platform was set up, through which a number of fathers and mothers, families of the martyrs and representatives of the resistance committees delivered speeches on the occasion.

University professors and representatives of trade union and professional bodies also participated in the procession, while young people greeted their fathers and mothers with revolutionary songs and chants, before closing off the nearby roads.

More than 77 professional, civil, and political groups were registered in the attendance book of the event and procession (We are all with you) on El Sitteen Street in Khartoum today, Saturday, to express and solidarity with the young generation of peaceful revolutionaries.