Sudan: Pound Plunges - Basic Daily Needs Unaffordable

Sudan — Unprecedented stress on the Sudanese Pound against major currencies, coupled with unbridled prices for basic goods, is prompting fears of a famine as hunger is already prevalent throughout Sudan, and now begins to encroach even on the capital Khartoum. Last week, the US Dollar was trading for SDG550 on the parallel market.

People from different cities and regions in Sudan complain that the economic situation after the coup has deteriorated. They lament that there is no control of prices anymore - traders speculate at will, so that ordinary citizens have difficulty providing their daily basic needs.

People of eastern Sudan states said that liquidity has become almost non-existent with a stagnation in the markets. Bakhit Abdullah from the city of Gedaref told Radio Dabanga that consumers can barely get the basic requirements of food and drink. Bakhit said that there is no clear vision indicating that the government has a certain economic policy. Rather, it is issuing new decisions daily, which aggravate the economic deterioration, indicating a state of boredom and discontent among the citizens.

People in Kordofan complained of large increases in the prices of basic commodities, which aggravate the suffering of the citizens. Othman Hassan from El Obeid told Radio Dabanga that the budget approved by the coup council depends on citizens' pockets, whether through direct or indirect taxes, and explained that the economic situation in White is very deteriorating with large increases in goods and services and constantly.

In the same context, citizens of Sennar state in central Sudan said that the increases in fuel and medicine, in addition to basic materials, have exacerbated the suffering of the people of the state. An employee told Radio Dabanga that markets in various cities of the state are witnessing chaos and price gouging with the lack of control. The employees and workers are suspicious today

In Darfur, people say that the increase in prices, the lack of rain for this season, and the insecurity cast negative shadows on the economic situation and the livelihood of people in the region. Zakaria Adam Mohamed from the Media Initiative for Peace told Radio Dabanga from El Fasher that the economic situation has reached a very difficult stage and that the manifestations of Suffering from misery is apparent on the faces of the citizens.

Zakaria explained that the economic situation has become very deteriorating compared to before the October 25 decisions. He said that increases range from 50%-100% per month. He explained that this year's agricultural season is not good due to the lack of rain, and the transfer of goods from cherries to Darfur states are charged with the insecurity, which negatively affected the livelihood and life of the citizen. Zakaria called on the authorities to carry out their monitoring role over prices and to put in place clear policies that help reduce prices.