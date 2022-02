Monrovia — The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, has suspended the Assistant Minister for Logistics, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. J. Emmanuel Potter, for two weeks.

Mr. Potter was suspended on Sunday, February 27, 2022 for administrative reasons. The suspension takes immediate effect.

The Liberian Leader calls on appointed officials of his administration to exhibit a high degree of probity and integrity, and with respect while performing their duties.