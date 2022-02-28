East Africa: The Four Biggest Derbies in East Africa

The epic battle on Saturday between Rayon Sports and APR FC at the Kigali stadium highlighted the battle between two giant clubs that want to claim superiority over the other in the same city.

The local derby which was a match day 19 clash ended goalless but it lived up to expectations both on and off the pitch as the ecstasy was immense.

Times Sport takes a look at the four biggest football derbies in the East African region.

Ethiopia Coffee vs Saint George

The Addis Ababa derby which is commonly referred to as the "Sheger" derby is the biggest derby in Ethiopian football.

The derby began to take shape when Ethiopia Coffee cut short St. George's 14 years dominance in the league and it has proven to be a top notch encounter since then.

The Addis Ababa Stadium is always filled to capacity when the two teams meet and spectators are served with good football.

Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards

The Nairobi derby which is between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards is one of the fiercely contested derbies in East African football.

The derby which is also known as the "Mashemeji" or "Ingo-Dala" derby was first played on May 5, 1968 and has been the most widely watched encounter in Kenyan football over the years.

Of course, typical of a derby, riot and hooliganism by fans sometimes takes centre stage as during a game between them on March 23, 2012, Gor Mahia fans began to riot following a red card to midfielder Ali Abondo.

Yanga vs Simba

In terms of fans at the stadium, the Kariakoo derby in Tanzania is unrivaled as every single meeting between Yanga SC and Simba has seen the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at Dar es Salaam filled to the brim.

Since 1966, the two teams have met 106 times with Yanga winning 37 times against Simba's 32 whereas 37 has ended in draws.

It remains the most watched derby in East African football and it also gets the attention of the global football community.

Rayon Sports vs APR FC

In relation to euphoria, no derby in East Africa beats the one in Kigali between Rayon Sports and APR FC.

Rayon is the club with the biggest fan base in Rwanda whileas APR FC also commands a great following.

Before the match between the two teams, one can feel the elation, glee, and happiness on the streets with fans of Rayon Sports all over displaying their club colors on their vehicles, and motor bikes.

They sing and chant for their club from the beginning to the end of the game whereas the APR fans also do the same for their team.

Saturday, February 26, 2022 was the 94th meeting between the two clubs and it ended goalless at the Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo. Every bar and pub was full as those who could not go to the Stadium stayed glued to their TV to watch the match.