Rwanda's Emeran Scores for Manchester United U-23

Rwandan teenager Noam Emeran was on target for the Under 23 side of Manchester United as they walloped Derby County by five goals to two in a premier league 2 match.

Emeran, who is gradually getting back to his best after a long injury, netted his side's third goal in the 71st minute.

The Manchester United U-23 team strung together 21 decent passes before Alvaro Fernandez burst forward on the left flank and laid a cut back pass for Emeran who hit a left-footed drive to the top corner of the net from 13 yards.

Emeran returned from a lengthy injury just a month ago and has played six games in the premier league 2 this season scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 19-year-old winger is the son of former Amavubi defender Fritz Emeran Nkusi and was the first player signed by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.