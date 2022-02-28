Rwanda's Emeran Scores for Manchester United U-23

28 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwandan teenager Noam Emeran was on target for the Under 23 side of Manchester United as they walloped Derby County by five goals to two in a premier league 2 match.

Emeran, who is gradually getting back to his best after a long injury, netted his side's third goal in the 71st minute.

The Manchester United U-23 team strung together 21 decent passes before Alvaro Fernandez burst forward on the left flank and laid a cut back pass for Emeran who hit a left-footed drive to the top corner of the net from 13 yards.

Emeran returned from a lengthy injury just a month ago and has played six games in the premier league 2 this season scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 19-year-old winger is the son of former Amavubi defender Fritz Emeran Nkusi and was the first player signed by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019.

