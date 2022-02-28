Tanzania: Use Your Birthdays to Plant Trees, Public Urged

Moshi — MEMBERS of the public have been urged to plant trees to address climate change challenges and avoid the country from desertification.

Director of Kilimanjaro Consortium for Development and Environment (KCDE) Padre Aidan Msafiri suggested that people could dedicate their birthday celebrations for planting trees whose number correspond to their ages.

Padre Msafiri made the call during trees planting exercise at Kisulini secondary and primary school and Papa Bridge Vocational Training College in Kilema Ward in Moshi.

"For instance, if a student reaches 16 years old, that means he or she would plant 16 trees. This is a good tradition for people to plant trees since trees are not enemies," he said.

He added: "Trees are important for the economy, we get rain and oxygen as well as other needs including forest products."

He said everyone will die and will need a coffin that is made from trees; therefore the community should know that trees are environment-friendly and biodiversity-friendly.

The KCDE plans to plant four million trees over the next four years and the trees that will be planted will not be abandoned, he said

He said he had decided to take primary and secondary school students for education on importance of protecting environment and planting trees.

"In doing so we give them courage to love trees for the benefit of the present and future generations and every student will be given a tree seedling to plant at home," he said.

Kisulini Secondary School Second Master Matias Mosha said students have been unaware of the benefits of trees due to deforestation.

He said through the KDEC they will practically learn over the benefits of trees in everyday life and take care of the environment as we have grown 2000 trees. We hope our country will turn into green,"

Some students at the school, Joseph Karia and Belina James, said that trees provide employment for the people, they are one of the sources of access to raw materials and care for the environment it is good for everyone to plant a tree.

And a teacher from Papa Bridge College said it was important for the community to plant trees as it helps the soil to become fertile and also the habitat of some animals and birds tree planting was a good thing to inherit to young people.