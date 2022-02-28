Tanzania: State Guarantees Safety, Health at Workplaces

THE Government vowed that it will always ensure that safety and health of workers at workplaces are observed to avoid accidents, diseases and properties destruction.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Youth, Employment & Persons with Disability), Prof Joyce Ndalichako made the assurance over the weekend when visited head office of the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) in Dar es Salaam.

Prof Ndalichako made a tour to see how the authority, which is under her portfolio, was implementing its duties.

"It's not government's wish to see employees get effects at workplaces.

The aim is to avoid any effects, thus why we have this authority to deal with issues of safety and health at workplaces through educating and inspection and ensuring that measures are taken to avert accidents to reduce burden to the government," she remarked.

While directed the staff of the OSHA to work efficiently and honestly to increase production at workplaces, she asked them to accord her the cooperation for success of the ministry.

"Basically, good health is a capital for anyone and without safety and health at workplaces we can't have efficiency. We therefore rely on OSHA to help the government to ensure that workplaces are safe for employees," she stated.

Chief Executive of the OSHA, Ms Khadija Mwenda, said the visit by the minister was of a great benefit since apart from making her familiarize with the institution, it gave an opportunity to the staff to present to her challenges they face.

"We have been lack to be visited by the minister Prof Ndalichako who has been appointed recently to head the ministry. We had an opportunity to take her through the law on safety and health at workplaces and perfomance of the institution in the past five years," Mwenda.

Prof Ndalichako's visit at the OSHA was part of her visits to various institutions under her docket.