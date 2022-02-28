Nigeria: Court Asked to Order Probe of Security Votes Spending

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to apply for an order of mandamus to compel President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate allegations of mismanagement of security votes by state governors since 1999.

SERAP is also asking the court to compel President Buhari to direct the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to ensure all indicted persons are prosecuted.

In the suit which is yet to be assigned to a judge, the civil society organisation argued that if the order is granted it would force the federal government to probe the spending, ensure accountability, and improve the ability of the government to deliver on the promises to ensure the security of Nigerians and to keep them safe.

SERAP also maintained that it is in the interest of justice to grant this application because ending impunity over allegations of corruption in the spending of security votes and recovering any mismanaged public funds are matters of public interest.

The organisation also insisted that the responsibility to guarantee and ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians are interlinked with the responsibility under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 [as amended] to "abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of office."

It also argued that the law imposes a fundamental obligation on the government to ensure accountability for the spending of security votes by state governors.

SERAP further submitted that the government has the primary and constitutional responsibility to protect the lives and property of the Nigerian people. It noted that Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

"Pervasive tendency by public officers since 1999 to regard or treat security votes given to them for the security of the state as their entitlement or funds is antithetical to the Nigerian Constitution and international standards.

"Security votes should be used for improving the security situation in the states or returned to the public treasury.

"Longstanding allegations of mismanagement of security votes have hugely contributed to the growing insecurity in the country, and the failure to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians.

"As revealed by a recent report by Transparency International (TI), most of the funds appropriated as security votes are spent on political activities, mismanaged or simply stolen. It is estimated that security votes add up to over N241.2 billion every year.

"On top of appropriated security votes, state governments also receive millions of dollars yearly as international security assistance.

"Articles 5 and 9 of the UN Convention against Corruption impose legal obligations on the government to ensure proper management of public affairs and public funds, and to promote sound and transparent administration of public affairs.

"While sitting state governors may enjoy immunity from arrest and prosecution, they do not enjoy immunity from investigation. Any allegations of mismanagement of security votes against sitting governors can and should be investigated pending the time they leave office and lose immunity," SERAP stated.