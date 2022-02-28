Nigeria: Govt Must Take Direction Action On Nigerians in Ukraine

The Federal Government must consider the safety and security of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine a matter of utmost priority and take direct action.

The statement released by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, declaring that Nigerians trapped in the country under the onslaught of Russian military action "are responsible for their safety" is too hollow for comfort.

We expect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NIDCOM to further explain the actions the Federal Government is taking at the diplomatic level to ensure the orderly evacuation of our people willing to leave Ukraine.

While everyone is primarily responsible for their safety as a matter of fact, a war situation is so uncertain, frightening and dangerous that governments must take the greater share of responsibility for the safe return of their nationals. Their diplomatic clouts and links with the warring countries can be exploited to ensure safe passage for helpless foreign nationals caught in the crossfire.

Persons caught in wars within their countries can quickly become helpless, let alone foreigners who have no clue how to leave the country. Apart from the sound of booming guns, sight of people fleeing to safety, loss of power, water, electricity and lack of access to food supply, foreigners (especially Blacks) in war-torn, racism-prone countries could be exposed to dehumanisation and death.

It is difficult to blame the Federal Government for failure to evacuate our citizens ahead of the Russian military action which started on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Even though the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, NATO, allies had warned of the imminence of the invasion of Ukraine and even asked their nationals to leave, the war still took many by surprise.

Russia had continued till almost the last minute to insist that the rumour of its invasion of Ukraine was mere propaganda. Even the Ukrainians did not believe until Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine. We call on Russia to keep its promise of restricting its action to military targets and ensure that special measures are taken to keep civilians - be they Ukrainians or foreign nationals - safe. We also call on them to keep their dastardly adventurism brief to prevent a large-scale descent to war crimes on both sides.

Nigeria reportedly has about 12,000 of our youth studying in Ukrainian universities. Nigerians are attracted to Ukraine because of their relatively good quality, yet cost-effective, tertiary educational opportunities. There are also thousands of others who are in the country "hustling" for economic survival.

We must fix our country, particularly the economy, security and the social sectors - education, health, agriculture and infrastructure. Nigeria must end the shame of looking for good things in other countries whereas we can be among the best. The Federal Government must arrange to bring our people home safely.

Vanguard News Nigeria