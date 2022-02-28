Africa: What to Expect At the UN Environment Assembly This Week

press release

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), the world's foremost environmental decision-making body, kicks off this week in Nairobi, Kenya.

From 28 February to 2 March, representatives of the 193 Member States of the United Nations, business leaders, civil society and environmentalists from around the world will come together in-person and online for the resumed fifth session of the Assembly (UNEA 5.2).

UNEP's Executive Director Inger Andersen outlines what to expect at UNEA 5.2, including progress on halting plastic pollution, stopping harmful chemicals in agriculture and deploying nature to find sustainable development solutions.

