South Africa: ICC Women's World Cup Primed to Shine a Spotlight On Countries Gunning for Glory

Eight teams, six cities, 31 matches, one champion - a thrilling tournament is upon us.

Two years on from a milestone-setting T20 Women's World Cup, the world's best female cricketers are set to light up New Zealand during the women's 50-over World Cup.

The tournament begins on Friday, 4 March, with hosts New Zealand and West Indies keen to provide an appetiser for what the month-long cricket extravaganza will have to offer.

The World Cup of the shortest version in international cricket, hosted and won by the dominant Australia in 2020, was a demonstration of how the women's game - backed by increasing corporate support and media coverage - has grown in leaps and bounds since its earnest beginnings in 1973, two years before the men's equivalent.

The pre-Covid T20 World Cup broke numerous records, including an increase in the number of people who took time out to watch these athletes strut their stuff.

Some of the milestones reached Down Under in 2020 include the record for the highest attendance at a women's cricket match, when 86,174 spectators flocked to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the hosts sweep past India and claim the T20 crown.

That final crowd was...