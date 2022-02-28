South Africa: Pretoria Scrambles to Repair Relations With Russia After Calling for Invasion Forces to Leave Ukraine

analysis

South Africa issued a surprisingly strong endorsement of Ukraine's sovereignty last week. Now it's scrambling to patch up relations with the Kremlin. Defence Minister Thandi Modise reportedly celebrated Russia's Defender of the Fatherland Day at a reception at Russian ambassador's residence in Pretoria on Thursday night, just hours after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities.

South Africa has scrambled to patch up relations with Russia after International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor issued an unusually strong statement calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was reported by the Sunday Times to be unhappy with the statement because he felt it contradicted South Africa's policy.

A day after the statement from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) -- apparently cleared by Pandor -- which called for Russia to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Ramaphosa seemed instead to blame US President Joe Biden for the invasion. He suggested that if Biden had agreed to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin unconditionally days before Moscow's attack on Ukraine, it would have been averted.

He was apparently referring to Biden's statement of 21 February that he would only meet Putin if...