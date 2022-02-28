South Africa: SA Revenue Service Clamps Down On Illicit Trade in Alcohol and Tobacco

analysis

Illegal trade in the alcohol industry alone is estimated to be costing the state up to R6.4-billion a year in unpaid excise tax and this is compromising the country's economic wellbeing.

The true extent of the impact of illicit trade and lockdowns was made abundantly clear with the Budget announcement this week. The slow return to a "normal" economy after the lockdowns of 2020 saw a strong resumption in the sales of alcohol and tobacco, which pushed excise duties up almost 50% (49.4%) to R48.2-billion from R32.2-billion the previous year. The Budget Review notes that collections of excise duties are recovering from the trade restrictions imposed owing to lockdown, particularly in the alcohol sector, with companies now paying duties deferred during the pandemic.

The lockdowns placed pressure on all sectors in the economy, but smokers and drinkers in particular drove the illicit trade in tobacco and alcohol when they were unable to get their fix legally. Illicit trade has been the bane of South Africa's economy - even prior to the pandemic.

A study by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products found that 30% of cigarettes consumed in 2017 were likely to be illicit, not only compromising...