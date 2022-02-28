Zimbabwe: Platinum Queens Retain Pnl Pre-Season Title

IT was a moment to savour as Platinum Queens displayed a classy performance to successfully defend their Premier Netball League pre-season title at the Stodart Netball Complex in Mbare on Saturday.

The Zvishavane-based side, who were also the PNL pre-season tournament and league defending champions, finished undefeated in the tourney which had more than 20 teams in attendance, beating silver medallists ZDF Queens in the finals.

Harare City and Ngezi Platinum Queens finished off the contest in third and fourth place respectively.

The tournament saw the coming together of more than 20 teams which were divided into four pools with the top two from each pool proceeding into the quarter-finals.

In the thrilling final encounter, which attracted scores of netball into the icon Mbare Netball Complex courts, the platinum miners started on a high, stealing ZDF's first centre pass to make it count as they converted.

Despite a pool of seasoned and decorated seniors to their disposal, the army side trailed from the onset to a 6-7 scoreline by half-time.

Returning for the other half, ZDF were a bit more composed, grabbing three turnovers which, however, they failed to utilise as they fell 13-14 by the end of the blockbuster encounter.

Platinum Queens assistant coach, Stembile Banda, applauded her charges for sticking to game-plan.

"Looking into the first game of the tournament, they improved with each game in terms of the attack, defence and communication which in essence are the fundamentals in any netball game," said Banda.

"The combinations were great, the youngsters played their hearts out which shows that we are in the right direction.

"The final was a really tough encounter but the ladies proved that they are maturing with each outing, despite facing veteran players, they were able to remain calm, composed and handle the pressure even as it continued mounting."

The two sides have over the recent past transformed into perennial rivals whose clash has become a must-watch for the local netball lovers. Despite losing in each encounter, ZDF head coach, Joel Sibanda, blamed it on the poor preparation ahead of the pre-season jamboree.

"We resumed our preparations a bit late so we had to do everything hastily. However, I feel we are in the right direction because losing by a score when we just returned from off-season and had not prepared enough shows we have the potential and I know our next encounter with them will be a different story," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"First half was a bit tough, they were jittery maybe it is because of what the outcome has always been whenever we met in the past so I talked to them during the break and told them not to adopt the opponents type of game which is fast paced because they are well ahead of us in terms of endurance.

"So when we returned, we stuck to our play and had a few turnovers although we failed to convert but because of experience, they did not lose hope, they fought to the end."

Sibanda reckons he still needs to work on his mid-court and defence ahead of the coming season. PNL also held their annual meeting to discuss several issues, review their inaugural season and as well come in with season 2022 calender.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Netball Amateur League also hosted their third edition of the annual awards at Cresta Jameson on Saturday night to reward the 2021 outstanding teams and individual players.

Former senior national team captain and Glow Petroleum Queens head coach, Perpetua Siyachitema, bagged the Coach of the Season gong while retired veteran Gems goal shooter, Pauline Jani, walked away with the golden hand award. ZDF's Kudakwashe Muchongwe and Tenax's Judith Mudekwe grabbed the Player and Rookie of the Season awards respectively.

Golden Valley scooped the Most disciplined Team of the Season award.

RANL league Champions, Glow Petroleum, walked away with medals and US$3 000 while runners-up police outfit, Mambas Queens, bagged US$2 000. Bronze medallists Correctional Queens, who are the former champions pocketed, US$1 500 while the other teams won amounts varying between US$400 and US$500.