Zimbabwe: Gem Boys Hammer Caps Utd

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . (5) 6

CAPS United . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

CASTLE Lager Premiership football leaders Manica Diamonds gave fading Harare giants CAPS United a true football lesson when the impressive Mutare side ran riot to condemn Lloyd Chitembwe-coached team to a humiliating defeat at Sakubva yesterday.

CAPS United, who were a pale shadow of the feared outfit of yesteryear, leaked like a sieve after conceding five goals in the first half of this exciting encounter.

Things fell apart for CAPS United from the first whistle as they made typical high school boy blunders with their defenders, who glaringly lacked concentration, being caught in sixes and sevens each time Manica Diamonds ventured upfront.

The Gem Boys, as they are fondly referred to by their growing fan base in the eastern border city, opened the floodgates with just two minutes into the match after man-of-the-match Charles Teguru collected a fine pass from the left and fired home a grass-cutter that left CAPS United goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani a well beaten man.

The hosts were soon back to torment their opponents with free-scoring Lloyd Katongomara placing the ball beyond Chinani's reach in the 18th minute.

Former Triangle defender Collin Dhuwa extended Manica Diamonds' lead in the 24th minute when he tapped the ball home in a goalmouth melee.

Katongomara completed his brace in the 36th minute when he took advantage of CAPS United's defenders lapse in concentration and curled the ball home from a few metres outside the box.

Manica Diamonds scored their fifth goal after the ball watching CAPS United defenders left the slippery Teguru to run with the ball from the left flank before releasing a blistering shot to beat Chinani as the ball found its way into the net in the 41st minute.

CAPS United, who are now resembling more of an "old people's home", came back after the breather more organised and substitute William Manondo pulled one back for the visitors in the 57th minute before Manica Diamonds completed the goals galore two minutes later with former Tenax forward Farai Mugumwa scoring a beauty for the hosts.

CAPS United's Clive Augusto scored their second goal in the 61st minute.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men after referee Arnold Ncube was forced to give Katongomara and Valentine Musarurwa marching orders after the duo exchanged blows in the 63rd minute.

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe refused to put the blame on the financial challenges that the club has been facing of late.

The Green Machine gaffer, instead, once again pointed out that their failure to have adequate pre-season training is costing them.

"This is a terrible result. We had never expected it. We lost the match in the first half. They (Manica Diamonds) managed to win the game early. We just could not play our usual game and we paid dearly for the mistakes that we made along the way, especially in the first half.

"Well, the performance today was bad but it has nothing to do with the off the field challenges that the club has been facing. In fact, our situation has greatly improved and this is why I am saying the heavy defeat has nothing to do with the financial challenges that we faced in recent months," said Chitembwe.

Manica Diamonds coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, was naturally elated with the triumph.

He praised his players for playing according to instructions and singled out Teguru for an outstanding performance.

"I really want to thank my boys for this impressive performance. They really played well today and I am happy for that. When you look back at how Charles Teguru destroyed CAPS United you feel proud to have such a player in your team. Overall, all the players did well.

"We are not going to read too much into this victory since the league marathon is still a long way to go. We just need to keep our foot on the pedal," said the former Masvingo United coach.