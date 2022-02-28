Zimbabwe: Gumbo Empowers Women, Youth in Harare East

Women and youth in Harare East constituency have acquired life-changing skills courtesy of the ruling party.

Zanu PF's training programmes aimed at improving their livelihoods.

They received entrepreneurship training, as well as skills in producing a wide range of products like detergents, perfumes and lotions.

Speaking on the sidelines of a soccer tournament held in the constituency yesterday, Zanu PF aspiring legislator for Harare East Constituency Cde Mavis Gumbo said empowerment programmes were an essential tool for alleviation of poverty.

She said such programmes could help minimise gender-based violence.

Cde Gumbo said it was disheartening to see young people engaging in drugs.

She urged youth to desist from taking dangerous drugs, saying sporting activities and empowerment projects would go a long way in providing better alternatives.

"Violence usually occurs when women depend on their spouses," she said.

"So, we are empowering women through life skills so that they can produce various products and become financially independent.

"We want women and youths who influence others to become self-reliant and become business-minded."

Cde Gumbo called on women to elect a female legislator who understands their needs and can better represent them.

She said more empowerment projects were in the pipeline to enable the youth to fend for their families.

Cde Gumbo promised to improve service delivery system in the constituency with the help of the Government.

"Service delivery is almost zero, so we are engaging people to remove garbage and litter, as well as to improve water supplies through repairing and maintaining boreholes," she said.

"We are also planning to set up proper markets so that vendors can sell their products comfortably in nice places."

Women from Harare East constituency hailed Cde Gumbo and the entire Zanu PF leadership for spearheading poverty alleviating programmes in the area.

Mrs Fransisca Jeke said the community benefited from such programmes.

"We benefited a lot from these programmes," she said.

"Prior to the introduction of the projects, we were wholly-dependent on our husbands, but we can now stand on our feet.

"We can now assist our spouses in fending for the family. Cases of domestic violence are now on the decline in our community because of the empowerment programmes."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another beneficiary of the programme, Mrs Martha Matora said families were now living in peace.

"I can pay school fees for my children without begging their father," she said.

"This programme is critical to all women and my life has changed a lot. l no longer depend on my husband financially."

One of the youths, Mr Tafara Mawana, said most of the youths were indulging in criminal activities because of poverty.

She said the introduction of these programmes will go a long way in curbing crime and drug abuse.

"We appreciate what Cde Gumbo is doing in the constituency," she said.

"We are now occupied and we no longer have time for abusing drugs or indulging in other criminal activities."