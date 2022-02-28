Zimbabwe: Police Arrest 16 for Rally Violence

POLICE have arrested 16 suspects in connection with the violence where one person died while three were seriously injured at an aborted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally in Kwekwe yesterday.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the development, saying investigations were still underway to establish the facts.

"I can confirm that we are conducting investigations in connection with the violence that occurred in Kwekwe.

"We confirm that 16 people have been arrested while one person died and three others injured during the violence.

"We will release more details soon," he said.

CCC party leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, was forced to abandon his rally address at Mbizo shops after the violence erupted.

As Chamisa was addressing the crowd, there was commotion among the crowd.

Chamisa had to be whisked away from the podium by his aides while some journalists could be seen seeking cover under the stage as the commotion ensued.

Police were later called in to intervene.