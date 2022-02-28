South Africa: Patience Pays Off for Football Star Hildah Magaia

analysis

The footballer from Limpopo played her way up the ranks, from training with the local boys' team to TUT Ladies and Sweden's Möron BK. Now the university graduate has her heart set on Chelsea.

Because of the journey she took to the top, Hildah Magaia has taken the demands of professional football in her stride. The 27-year-old, who was born in Dennilton in Limpopo, was destined to make it in the beautiful game, with football in her DNA.

"My family is made up of people who love football. I was fortunate enough to be the one who goes far with football. I started playing football in the backyard with my dad, brother and uncle. Then I went to the field to play with the guys as there were no girls' teams."

Magaia, the only member of her family to turn professional, has represented them with distinction - not only by signing with Swedish club Möron BK but also by representing her country and winning with Banyana Banyana. She added the 2020 Cosafa Women's Championship crown to her list of honours and capped her performance in that competition with the Player of the Tournament award. She was also named the 2019-2020...