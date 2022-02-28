South Africa: Anti-Migrant Sentiment Is Not Good for Democracy in South Africa

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tawanda Matema and Paul Kariuki

Tawanda Matema is the project manager assigned to the Migration Project and Dr Paul Kariuki is the executive director of the Democracy Development Program (DDP). The views expressed herein are their own.

Populist claims that migrants are stealing the jobs of South Africans are simply not true -- the numbers speak for themselves. Those who perpetuate xenophobic rhetoric disrupt the day-to-day socioeconomic activities and wellbeing of ordinary people indiscriminately. It is those who are in the informal sector and who fall outside the protection of the police who are usually most affected when businesses such as hawkers and spaza shops are unable to operate.

South Africa began 2022 with an outlook that included optimism for a post-Covid-19 recovery. Level 1 pandemic restrictions were further eased, allowing for more social and economic activity in the country.

Unfortunately, persistent cycles of xenophobic and anti-migrant sentiment were not similarly on the wane.

South Africa faces an ever-growing unemployment rate coupled with scarce employment creation avenues, a crisis that has been exacerbated by almost two years of the pandemic. As a result, anti-migrant sentiment resurged, fuelled by the populist rhetoric that has always characterised the narrative on migrants in the country -- "foreigners are...

