South Africa: President Ramaphosa - Mediation Needed in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation in order to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

A Russian military invasion of Ukraine is currently unfolding, and has left at least 137 Ukranian civilians and military recruits dead and hundreds of others wounded.

"That... conflict should be subjected to mediation, negotiation [and] engagement. It is not necessary for people to go to war and have people getting killed, and infrastructure getting damaged.

"...Countries of the world, particularly the United Nations [UN] Security Council... should be getting more engaged in a mediation process... This is what I believe should happen to bring the hostilities to an end," he said.

President Ramaphosa said government is expected to have discussions with Russia and the United States of America in an effort to curb the violence.

He called on the UN Security Council to resolve the conflict.

"Right now the parties need to get together so that we stop this conflict that is turning into a violent one.

"I call upon the United Nations Security to do their mediation work. If ever there was a time in the world where the United Nations Security Council needs to come into its own, this is the time where they must put their heads together and ensure that this war stops," President Ramaphosa said.