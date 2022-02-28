Namibia: Coleman Marks Istanbul Derby

ZENATHA Coleman inspired Fenerbahçe to a 2-1 derby victory over log-leaders Beşiktaş in their Turkcell Women's Football Super League clash yesterday.

The Namibian international broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range drive before winning a spot kick which led to the second strike for her side before half-time.

She now has six goals and four assists in just four appearances since making her debut in the first week of February for the Turkish club.

The win moved third-placed Fenerbahçe to within three points of the summit, just a point behind Fatih Vatan Spor in second place.

Coleman shrugged off suffering heartbreak with the Brave Gladiators in Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Tuesday, to turn in a dazzling performance for the Turkish title hopefuls.

Having robbed her opponent of possession in the 10th minute from just outside the penalty box, Coleman spotted the goalkeeper off her line and arrowed a precise shot over her flapping hands and into the back of the net.

A constant thorn in the rivals defence, Coleman danced past two defenders before being fouled inside the penalty area in the 39th minute. The referee immediately pointed to the penalty spot.

The club's leading scorer, Kennya Cordner took the spot kick, crashing the ball into the net to put the hosts in a commanding position before the break.

Beşiktaş managed a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

Fenerbahçe next face 1207 Antalyaspor, who lie fourth, on Saturday, 5 March, in the 13th week of league action.