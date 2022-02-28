South Africa: Russians and Ukrainians Living in SA Denounce Putin's Invasion of Ukraine During Joburg Protest

27 February 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Russians, Ukrainians and other Europeans protested in Johannesburg on Sunday against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They denounced President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade and called for peace.

"I'd just like to say, Russia is not Putin," said Alexandra, a Russian citizen living in South Africa, at a demonstration on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg.

Alexandra, who wished not to disclose her surname, was holding a sign that read: "I am Russian, but I am against aggression." Her sign echoed the stance of many Russians throughout the world - that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is not a reflection of the Russian people.

In the early hours of Thursday, 24 February, Russia launched a broad military attack on Ukraine, which has led to one of the worst security crises in Europe since World War 2, global civil and government outcry, and mounting economic consequences.

Gabriele Vilyte, a Lithuanian citizen who attended the demonstration, said it made perfect sense for Russians to stand with Ukraine.

"I have lots of Russian friends," explained Vilyte. "This war is not your normal citizens' war. It is Putin's and his government's war. By no means are any of these protests against...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

