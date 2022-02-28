Tanzania: Amani Nature Reserve Moves to Curb Mining Activities in Forest

AMANI Nature Forest Reserve (ANR) is moving to combat the currently emerged acts of intrusion in the forest, specifically for mining purposes in the East Usambara forest blocks.

The invaders, mostly the youth, are in pursuit of precious gold minerals that are found in the reserve that is one of important sources of water and by conducting mining activities it means they destroy the very source of water or pollute it as well as fell trees.

ANR Chief Conservator, Mr FikiriMaiba said recently that actions being taken by ANR include constant patrols in the vast reserve, make arrests, compounding - that is fining the arrested people or sending them to police station ready for arraignment.

Speaking during a visit by journalists in a session that was coordinated by the Journalists' Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)'s 'TuhifadhiMaliasili' project, Mr Maiba noted that the invaders are looking for quick riches.

"We are working on the recently re-emerged incidents and the area mostly affected is Sakare village. The worse thing is that they mine on water sources and sometimes under trees, meaning that they fell the trees, we conduct patrols and they keep running from time to time," the conservator noted.

Mining in ANR is historical from some generations back and has been causing conflicts, stone throwing against those who conduct patrols and has been orchestrating hatred to ANR staff from relatives of those arrested or arraigned. Amani is the source of the Zigi River that flows for 100 km in a long course and multiple changes of direction.

The environmental committees from village to district levels are also working on the challenge that has of recent stint affected about half hectare, but in the past the invaders destroyed up to 20 hectares and efforts by ANR authorities borne fruits by having the forest come back to its thick nature.

'TuhifadhiMaliasili' (Preserve Natural Resources) addresses major threats to Tanzania's biodiversity by building institutional capacities of both public and private stakeholders, increasing private sector engagement in biodiversity conservation and natural resources management and improving the policy, regulatory, and enabling environment for biodiversity conservation and natural resourcemanagement.

Amani is the largest forested block within the East Usambara Mountains and occupies the southern extremity of the mountains. The ANR consists of tall luxurious sub montane forests and deciduous to semi-deciduous lowland forests with 8,380 hectares, including 1,065 hectares of sub montane forest.

Amani falls withinMuheza and Korogwedistricts of Tanga region. Amani proximity that is 40 kilometres of the Indian Ocean is the wettest of all the East Usambara forest blocks, with at least 100 mm rain falling in most months.

The reserve has exceptional conservation values that include a rain forest, biological diversity, endemic, endangered and threatened flora and fauna, water catchment and soil conservation values. There are also historical sites and the famous Amani Botanical Garden without forgetting the ethical botanical values for local community.

Amani is internationally renowned for the high number of endemism; that is those found there and nowhere else. For example more than quarter of the 30- odd species of amphibians and reptiles in East Usambara are found nowhere else in the world. Among plants, the sub montane forests are especially rich in endemic species.