Zimbabwe: Chamisa Speaks Out On Kwekwe Violence

CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned Zanu PF for instigating the violence which rocked his rally in Kwekwe Sunday.

One CCC supporter died while 17 were seriously injured.

The violence was allegedly instigated by a Zanu PF gang wielding machetes. This behaviour is synonymous with a local Zanu PF aligned terror gang monikered Al-Shabab, after the Somali-based terrorist group.

Chamisa took micro-blogging site Twitter to express his disappointment.

"And this is what Zanu PF intruders did to us. They were so angry because of the huge turnout at our rally. They unleashed violence using stones machetes and iron bars," he tweeted.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere blamed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga for the violence that erupted moments after CCC president Nelson Chamisa's arrival.

Tens were treated by CCC medical assistants

She quoted Chiwenga's statement that Zanu PF will "crush the CCC like lice" as having been inflammatory.

"At least 17 have been hospitalized while one person sadly lost his life following an orgy of violence by Zanu PF thugs during President Chamisa's address. They used spears, machetes and iron bars. We condemn the regime's use of violence against our members," said Mahere.

"This incitement to violence ought to have no place in a constitutional democracy. Violence against the citizens is not acceptable. We need new leaders."

Some of the injured were treated by CCC medical assistants following a wave of attacks in the crowd and at the VIP tent occupied by the party's top brass.