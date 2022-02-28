Malawi: Taxman Pounces On Castel Malawi

28 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Beverages company, Castel Malawi is under Malawi Revenue Authority over tax evasion.

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials on Friday night raided Castel Malawi Limited headquarters in Blantyre where they confiscated computers and mobile phones belonging to some employees at the company.

MRA's marketing and communications manager, Wilma Chalulu, has described the confiscation of the computers and phones as normal audit investigation.

But sources close to the matter alleged that the raid was due to suspected tax evasion.

Chalulu said the seized property will help MRA in their audit investigation.

