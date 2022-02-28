Zimbabwe: Two Cross-Border Drivers in Court for Smuggling Goods Worth U.S.$52,000

28 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Two cross-border truck drivers have appeared in court on charges of smuggling goods worth over US$52 000 or $5 million through Beitbridge Border Post from neighbouring South Africa.

The pair, Tendai Kavhu (38) of Mashaba, Masvingo and Tawanda Jomo (28) of Budiriro, Harare, denied the smuggling charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rose Dube last Thursday.

They were remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

The court heard that on December 2 last year at 6am, police officers from Bulawayo Central Traffic had been deployed on patrol along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Road when they stopped the accused for a search.

The search led to the discovery of Britelite candles, which need a permit to be imported into Zimbabwe, but the driver failed to produce one.

Further searches by the police discovered an assortment of other goods and that one of the passengers, Kavhu, was the truck's co-driver. The truck was escorted to Bulawayo Central Traffic for further management.

The pair was also found in possession of undeclared goods which were seized by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. The total value of prejudice amounted to $5,4 million or US$52 900.

