Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 24 Infections Sunday

Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 24 Infections Sunday

28 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The centre noted that the country's death toll still stands at 3,142.

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 24 additional coronavirus infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control</a> (NCDC) late Sunday night shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,525.

The centre stated that the country's death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Sunday.

With no backlog of infections and discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 249,013 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide since the outbreak in 2020.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the data shows that Abia State reported seven cases, followed by Lagos State, Nigeria's epicentre of the disease, with six cases.

Edo State and FCT followed on the log with four and three cases respectively.

While Kaduna State reported two cases, Osun and Rivers states reported a single case each.

NCDC also noted that eight states: Ekiti, Kano, Nasarawa, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that no cases were recorded on Sunday.

