Tanzania: Zanzibar Intensifies War Against Wife Battery

26 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government might hire psychiatrists to help in addressing wife battery, the House of Representatives was told here yesterday.

Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui descibed wife battery as shameful and an indication of mental illness, arguing that real husbands can hardly beat their wives.

The minister said the government has no plan to temporarily retain wife battery suspects and the country's laws don't provide for the suspected offenders' public canning as the questioner had proposed.

He said the government will instead continue using the services of psychologists and counselors to help men with the habit of beating their wives.

Minister Mazrui was answering a question by Kikwajuni Represenative Nassor Salum Ali who decried an alarming rate of gender violence in the society, proposing a social detention system for husbands who beat their wives.

The minister said the government will intensify the safe homes for the gender based violence where syschological and social services are offered.

He further warned against the criminal habit, saying the country's laws provide for severe punishments that range from fines to life imprisonment against the convicts of wife battery.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X