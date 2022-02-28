Tanzania: Zanzibar Intensifies War Against Wife Battery

THE government might hire psychiatrists to help in addressing wife battery, the House of Representatives was told here yesterday.

Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Gender and Children Minister Nassor Ahmed Mazrui descibed wife battery as shameful and an indication of mental illness, arguing that real husbands can hardly beat their wives.

The minister said the government has no plan to temporarily retain wife battery suspects and the country's laws don't provide for the suspected offenders' public canning as the questioner had proposed.

He said the government will instead continue using the services of psychologists and counselors to help men with the habit of beating their wives.

Minister Mazrui was answering a question by Kikwajuni Represenative Nassor Salum Ali who decried an alarming rate of gender violence in the society, proposing a social detention system for husbands who beat their wives.

The minister said the government will intensify the safe homes for the gender based violence where syschological and social services are offered.

He further warned against the criminal habit, saying the country's laws provide for severe punishments that range from fines to life imprisonment against the convicts of wife battery.