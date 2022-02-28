Tanzania: Govt to Restrict Parking at Envisioned Darajani Bazaar

26 February 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

Zanzibar — THERE will be no parking lots at the envisaged Darajani Bazaar to avoid congestion and chaos at the business centre, the House of Representatives heard here yesterday.

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration, Local Governments and Special Departments Masoud Ali Mohamed however assured that shoppers will be allowed short-period parking and shopping.

The minister said the government has instead designated Malindi area for construction of the parking lots for the city motorists. He maintained that the government is determined to execute the Darajani Corridor Green Belt project, which seeks to beautify the area for tourist attraction.

Minister Masoud was answering a question by Chake Chake Representative Shaib Hassan Kaduara who wanted to know the government plans on the use of Darajani business area.

The legislator described Darajani as Zanzibar's business hub, faulting the government move to relocate especially petty traders from the area.

But, the minister defended the relocation as well intentioned, saying the aim is to pave way for execution of the ambitious project to construct modern shopping structures and redecorate the vicinity.

