Ethiopia: TPLF Targets Courts, Judges in Afar

ADDIS ABABA - In a freshly-launched attack, the terrorist TPLF clique killed two judges and has completely destroyed several courts in the Afar State, according to the State Supreme Court President.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the President Mussa Abdo said that the terrorist group has continued executing public officials and innocent civilians which have no connection with politics.

Mussa further noted that the clique targeted judges and courts in the second round raid in the Afar State and deliberately set public and private court documents on fire. Apart from destroying properties, the terrorist group also killed one judge in Fentersu zone and another in Berhale while forcing civilians to flee from homes.

After launching a fresh attack in Afar, the dissidents fired heavy artillery in the Berahle Zone with a view to forcing civilians to flee from homes, he elaborated. Rehabilitation measures are underway to the reoperation of the affected courts and to resume the service.

It is to be recalled Amnesty International reported that the terrorist group has committed serious crimes, killed scores of civilians in Northern Amhara State, looted property, and gang-raped women and girls. Launching fresh attacks in neighboring Afar State, the criminal faction has also killed innocent citizens and caused immense damage in public and private properties.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 26 FEBRUARY 2022