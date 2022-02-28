Rwanda Housing Authority Boss Nshimyumuremyi Arrested

26 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having in their custody the Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority Felix Nshimyumuremyi and Co-accused Emile Alexis Mugisha being investigated for corruption.

Thierry B Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB told The New Times that the duo was arrested upon receiving over Rwf15 million ($15,000) out of Rwf203 million ($200,000) total amount they requested as a bribe.

"Nshimyumuremyi solicited a bribe in order to render a service under his mandate," he said adding that "That money was three percent of Rwf 8 billion total investment cost"

Murangira warned the public against corruption.

The suspects were arrested on February 25, and are currently being held at Kicukiro and Kimihurura RIB stations pending further investigation.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X