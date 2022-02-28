Rwanda Housing Authority Boss Nshimyumuremyi Arrested

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having in their custody the Director-General of Rwanda Housing Authority Felix Nshimyumuremyi and Co-accused Emile Alexis Mugisha being investigated for corruption.

Thierry B Murangira, the Spokesperson of RIB told The New Times that the duo was arrested upon receiving over Rwf15 million ($15,000) out of Rwf203 million ($200,000) total amount they requested as a bribe.

"Nshimyumuremyi solicited a bribe in order to render a service under his mandate," he said adding that "That money was three percent of Rwf 8 billion total investment cost"

Murangira warned the public against corruption.

The suspects were arrested on February 25, and are currently being held at Kicukiro and Kimihurura RIB stations pending further investigation.