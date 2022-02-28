Tanzania: Zanzibar City Set to Have New Look

ZANZIBAR City is expected to have a new look in the near future following government's plan to improve all roads in the historical town.

Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi told councillors from Urban West Region yesterday that the government was committed to improve the city's infrastructure and maintain all roads for cyclists and pedestrian walkways as well as taking into account the needs for the people with disabilities.

The planned roads improvement will include installing street lights and planting of trees, Dr Mwinyi informed the councillors and mayors led by the city council mayor, Mahmoud Mohamed Mussa. He said the Ministry of Construction, Communication and Transport will soon undertake a multi-billion shillings' project.

President Mwinyi told the councillors and mayors of the municipal councils that the role of maintenance of the roads, and cleanliness will be their duty and appealed to them to get prepared for the new look of the city.

Dr Mwinyi expressed dissatisfaction with the level of cleanliness in Zanzibar City and directed the Municipal staff to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

"You should have strategies to ensure the city remains clean," President Mwinyi emphasized adding that a master plan should also be followed because without proper planning, sanitation will be difficult.

He said filthiness and poor sanitation in the city and towns was due to lack of bylaws and laxity in enforcement of existing laws. Commenting on revenue collection in municipalities, President Mwinyi stressed the need for improved accountability to achieve the goals set for revenue collection.

Urban Municipal Mayor, Mahmoud Mohammed Mussa expressed gratitude to President Mwinyi for his guidance and his great contribution to support entrepreneurs as well as the ongoing construction of projects including markets, health centres and schools in Unguja and Pemba.

Mr Mussa mentioned challenges in maintaining cleanliness in the city and sanitation as lack of awareness on environmental protection and lack of sanitation facilities.

"We need to procure sanitation equipment for the cleanliness." The councillors commended Dr Mwinyi for good leadership he demonstrated so far, and for implementation of various projects including school buildings, health centres, markets, and the Darajani Bazar shopping project.

Meanwhile President Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday swore in retired army Colonel, Burhan Zubeir Nassor as Commissioner for the Zanzibar Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (ZDCEA) following his appointment last Tuesday.

Speaking after he took oath, Colonel Nassor said the eighth phase government headed by Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has taken on a new measure like in other countries to have enacted laws that combat drug control.

"I will make sure that even if my wife is involved in drugs then she will be arrested and brought to justice. I will have zero tolerance in ensuring that it is fully operational." He also thanked President Mwinyi for providing the equipment that will help investigations and tracking drugs business.

He said that recently his office signed an agreement with the United Kingdom which has promised to bring modern equipment required to combat drugs trade and noted that the fight against illicit drugs requires cooperation from each other.

"This crime exists in the communities, streets and corners of our island, Zanzibar with about 371 illegal entry points (seaports). So this struggle will require close cooperation from the ordinary people, community leader (Shehas) and officers in the government.