Rwanda: Alan Boileau Wins Seventh Stage as Rwandans Fail to Impress

Alan Boileau, who rides for B&B HOTELS claimed the seventh stage at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda after outclassing a host of rivals in a sprint finish on Saturday at Mont Kigali in Nyamirambo.

Heading into the final 50 meters, Boileau launched the attack followed by Omer Goldstein that saw him cross the finish line in a solo triumph after clocking 3 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds, three seconds ahead of second placed Omer Goldstein who rides for Isreal Premier Tech while Eric Manizabayo came in 8th place.

Moise Mugisha and Eric Muhoza came in 11th and 13th places respectively.

Androni Gio rider Natneal Tesfazio continues to lead the overall general classification.