Rwanda: Alan Boileau Wins Seventh Stage as Rwandans Fail to Impress

26 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Alan Boileau, who rides for B&B HOTELS claimed the seventh stage at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda after outclassing a host of rivals in a sprint finish on Saturday at Mont Kigali in Nyamirambo.

Heading into the final 50 meters, Boileau launched the attack followed by Omer Goldstein that saw him cross the finish line in a solo triumph after clocking 3 hours, 41 minutes and 20 seconds, three seconds ahead of second placed Omer Goldstein who rides for Isreal Premier Tech while Eric Manizabayo came in 8th place.

Moise Mugisha and Eric Muhoza came in 11th and 13th places respectively.

Androni Gio rider Natneal Tesfazio continues to lead the overall general classification.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X