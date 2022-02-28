Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Nsengimana Keen to Retain King of Mountain Jersey

Former Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana, who rides for UCI Continental Team Benediction Ignite, is optimistic about retaining his 'King of the Mountain' jersey when the 2022 Tour du Rwanda comes to an end on Sunday.

The 28-year-old leads the pack of the best mountain climbing with 61 points and he believes that his experience has made him a better rider.

"I think I am capable of taking home the best mountain climber jersey. I feel stronger, more mature and ambitious, and i have to achieve my goal of keeping the best climber jersey," Nsengimana told Sunday Sport.

Nsengimana is in 19th place in the overall classification.