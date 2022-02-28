Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Nsengimana Keen to Retain King of Mountain Jersey

26 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Former Tour du Rwanda winner Jean Bosco Nsengimana, who rides for UCI Continental Team Benediction Ignite, is optimistic about retaining his 'King of the Mountain' jersey when the 2022 Tour du Rwanda comes to an end on Sunday.

The 28-year-old leads the pack of the best mountain climbing with 61 points and he believes that his experience has made him a better rider.

"I think I am capable of taking home the best mountain climber jersey. I feel stronger, more mature and ambitious, and i have to achieve my goal of keeping the best climber jersey," Nsengimana told Sunday Sport.

Nsengimana is in 19th place in the overall classification.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X