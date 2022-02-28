Egypt: Cabinet Denies Shortage of Covid Vaccine Doses for Students

26 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet Media Center on Saturday 26/02/2022 refuted reports claiming that schools are facing shortages of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Such reports are totally groundless, the center quoted the Health and Population Ministry as saying.

The State ensures sufficient supply of vaccines for all age groups, the ministry said.

Moreover, Egypt has a surplus of more than 75 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, it added.

The ministry noted that as many as 2.3 million doses had so far been administered to school students, urging parents to have their children vaccinated at the nearest vaccination centers.

The center urged all media outlets to be accurate when publishing such reports.

