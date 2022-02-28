Zimbabwe: Violent Attacks On Chamisa Supporters Condemned

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has expressed dismay over political violence that erupted in Kwekwe over the weekend where opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters were attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters during a campaign rally addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had addressed his party supporters in the same city the previous day with no incident of violence.

Chamisa was forced to abandon his address at Mbizo shopping centre after the suspects armed with stones, spears and machetes, pounced on CCC supporters.

The opposition leader had to be whisked away from the podium by his aides. One person died with several sustaining serious injuries during the skirmishes.

In a statement, the Coalition took a swipe at law enforcement agents whom it accused of working in cahoots with the ruling Zanu PF.

"Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition notes with huge concern, acts of political violence targeted at Zimbabwe's major opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change. (CC). It is regrettable that ahead of the March 26 by-elections, we continue to witness acts of political violence emanating from the unholy alliance between law enforcement agents and the ruling party, Zanu PF.

"Such a scenario has created an uneven playing ground ahead of the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 national elections. We deplore the partisan conduct of law enforcement agents and reiterate that law enforcement agents should be apolitical in their conduct of duty," read the statement

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CiZC implored the law enforcers to carry out investigations and bring the culprits to book.

"In this regard, we implore law enforcement agents to investigate all acts of political violence and bring perpetrators to book. As the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we will continue with engagements at the local, regional and international level to ensure credible polls and respect for fundamental human rights in Zimbabwe," CiZC said.

The last incident followed Saturday's disruption of CCC rally in Gokwe by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) despite having been given the green light by the High Court.

Chamisa wrote on his Twitter account accusing Zanu PF of targeting his party supporters in yesterday's attacks.

"And this is what Zanu PF intruders did to us. They were so angry because of the huge turnout at our rally. They unleashed violence using stones machetes and iron bars," he tweeted.

Zanu Pf was not available for comment at the time of publishing and is yet to comment on the issue.

ZRP has however condemned acts of violence and assured the nation that investigations were underway and so far 16 male suspects had been arrested in connection with the Kwekwe incident.

"Police investigations are now in progress and more details will be released soon. ZRP urges to be peaceful and shun violence at all time," said ZRP.