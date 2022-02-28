Zimbabwe: 16 Arrested After Violence Rocks Chamisa's Kwekwe Rally

16 people were arrested in connection with causing violence which left one person dead while 17 more were injured yesterday at Nelson Chamisa's rally in Kwekwe.

The violent scenes ensued after alleged Zanu-PF supporters charged at Chamisa's members with machetes, spears and knobkerries.

In the aftermath, police confirmed they had detained the 16 suspects on suspicion of causing violence.

"We confirm the arrest of 16 suspects and the death of one person in connection with the violence that occurred in Kwekwe this afternoon. ZRP is now conducting investigations and more details will be released tomorrow," Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said 17 people had been hospitalised at Kwekwe General Hospital from wounds sustained during the attacks.

"At least 17 people have been hospitalised while one person sadly lost his life following an orgy of violence by Zanu PF thugs during president Chamisa's address. They used spears, machetes and iron bars. We condemn the regime's use of violence against our members," Mahere said in a tweet Sunday.

The attacks came barely 24 hours after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga threatened to squash opposition members like "lice' when the time is ripe.

"I have heard others here saying down with triple C, let me assure you that there is nothing that it can achieve, you see how we crush lice with a stone.

"You put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it," Chiwenga threatened during the party's rally in the same city on Saturday.

In his speech, Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being the architect of the violence against his supporters.

"In a new Zimbabwe where we are going, there will be no room for violence, but when you see this kind of violence you know it comes from the leadership, it reflects the type of leaders we have as a country. The fish rots from the head," Chamisa said.