Nigeria: Poet, Actor, Lari Williams, Dies At 81

28 February 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Following a long struggle with illness, veteran Nollywood actor and poet, Lari Williams, has died at the age of 81.

He died on Sunday, in his home in Ikom, Cross River state, Nigeria.

This was revealed in a statement by his family, made available to the media.

Williams was known for his interesting roles in hit soap operas such as Village Headmaster, Ripples, and Mirror in The Sun.

Williams studied Journalism at the London School of Journalism; English at Morley College and then drama at the Mountview Theatre School and Stratford E15 Acting School, England.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X