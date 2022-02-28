Zimbabwe: Herentals Roll Over Whawha

Whawha . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2)3

HERENTALS staged a dominant performance which helped them climb to fourth place on the log standings with this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win at Ascot yesterday.

Once impressive midfielder Edgar Mhungu opened the scoring 13 minutes into the match, the visitors were all over their guests, bossing in every aspect of the game.

Tafadzwa Jim would add the second goal for Herentals on the stroke of half-time while Prince Chama completed the rout with a beauty towards the end.

After becoming the first team to stop leaders Manica Diamonds last weekend, Herentals continued with their rich vein of form and always looked sharp in all departments.

Yet they merely benefited their opener from blundering WhaWha goalkeeper Alexander Useni who fumbled a cross from Chama which Mhungu bundled home the rebound.

Useni was equally culpable after failing to stop Jim's low drive but the latter should get all the credit for individual brilliance which saw him navigating past a cluster of defenders before he got his goal.

WhaWha tried to fight back but they looked so ordinary and rarely managed any meaningful attack.

Actually, Herentals should have gotten more in the first half but Mhungu, Chama and John Zhuwawo failed to score from close range.

Ageless Innocent Benza could have scored from a free-kick just outside the box but his swerving effort was parried wide by Useni.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The second half started as the first had ended with Herentals enjoying the majority of ball possesion.

But the Students could not add on to their goal tally despite creating several scoring opportunities.

The introduction of Davison Marowa added the sting in the Herentals side and the former Black Rhinos winger provided some magic on the flank before drawing back for Chama to complete the task.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva hailed his charges after the win.

"I am satisfied with the result though I feel we should have scored more goals.

"The confidence levels were high up and I want to urge my boys to keep on going," he said.

His opposite number, Luke Jukulile, said he has to go back to the drawing board as the lack of experience in his team is a major drawback.

Teams

Whawha: Alexander Useni, Roy Useni, Justine Gadzani, Edmore Muzanenamo, Ronwell Matutu, Takudzwa Jukulile, Terrence Daka, Xolani Ncube (Evidence Mawanda 70 min) Baggio Shome (King Utete 46 min) , Donald Madzinga(Albert Matewu 46min), Diverlash Nyamukondiwa (Butho Phiri 65 min)

Herentals: Takudzwa Chikosi, Edgar Mhungu (William Gatsi 88 mins), Zibusiso Ruguchu (Godfrey Mukambi 52min), Prince Chama, John Zhuwawo (Denzel Chimwemwe 65 min) , Gibson Chinobva, Clemence Gobvu, Ali Maliselo, Innocent Benza (Archmore Majarira 65 min) Tafadzwa Jim (Davison Marowa 52 min), Brighton Majarira