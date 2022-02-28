Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Take Cam and Motor to the Cleaners

RAMPANT Simba Bhora sent Cam and Motor to the cleaners with a polished show that propelled them to the top of the Northern Region Division One Soccer League at Wadzanai where they hammered the visitors 7-0 on Saturday.

The Arthur Tutani-coached team took their points tally to 24, same as Herentals Under-20 who played a goalless stalemate but are now sitting at the summit due to a superior goal difference.

Before Saturday's round of fixtures, the Shamva side were third on the table behind Herentals Under-20 and Golden Eagles but with the top two playing a draw, they took full advantage.

They virtually secured the points in the first half through goals by Hardlife Zvirekwi, hat-trick hero Tinashe Balakasi and double-scorer Barnabas Mushunje.

The visitors rarely threatened the hosts' goal and the latter carbon-copied their first half form into the second stanza.

Mushunje's superb free-kick and Balakasi's third goal sandwiched an acrobatic strike by Webster Tafa to ensure Simba Bhora became the first team in the division to score seven goals this season.

Balakasi, who took his goal tally to 12 in 10 games, said the team should keep their eyes on the ball.

"We are very happy we managed to win by this big margin. Our goal remains the same. We want to be promoted into the top-flight," said Balakasi.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League Results

Golden Eagles 0-0 Herentals Under-20

Black Mambas 6-0 Golden Valley

Harare City Cubs 2-0 Commando Bullets

Simba Bhora 7-0 Cam & Motor

Chegutu Pirates 1-0 Chinhoyi Stars

Karoi United 1-1 CUMA Academy

Ngezi Under19 2-0 Come Again