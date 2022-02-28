Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Border Works On Course

28 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Thupeyo Muleya — Beitbridge Bureau

THE Zimborders Consortium, which is implementing the US$300 million modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post says it is well on course to complete civil works by end of November this year.

Zimborders Consortium is funding and implementing the project on a 17,5-year concession to build, operate and then transfer with the Government providing technical support.

The works are being carried out in three phases, which include the freight terminal in phase 1, the buses terminal in phase 2, and the light vehicles terminal in phase 3.

Along with this are 220 staff houses for border officers and upgrades to the water supply and sewage processing, plus a new fire station for the town.

Zimborders Consortium chief executive, Mr Francois Diedrechsen, said the consortium was now working on phase two after successfully completing the new freight terminal.

"We are now on phase 2 of the project and are on course to complete all civil works as scheduled," he said.

"Phase 2, which is the construction of a buses terminal will be completed on May 10 and we expect to officially open it to traffic on May 31.

