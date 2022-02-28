Zimbabwe: Zim to Participate At Environment Assembly

Zimbabwe will join other United Nations member states at the fifth two-day United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) starting today in Kenya.

The UNEA brings together representatives of the 193 member states of the UN, businesses, civil society and other stakeholders to agree on policies to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

This year's session is running under the theme "Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals".

In a statement, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) said it will be represented by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Mangaliso Ndlovu and senior Government officials.

"Just after UNEA5-2, there will be a special session to celebrate the United Nations Environment Programme's 50th anniversary; [email protected] from March 3 to, 2022.

"The theme for the [email protected] event is 'Strengthening UNEP for the implementation of the environmental dimension of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development'.

"It marks 50 years since the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, widely seen as the first international meeting on the environment, also known as the Stockholm Conference.